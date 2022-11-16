Golf: Spanish star Rahm blasts world rankings system

DUBAI – Spanish star Jon Rahm blasted the restructured point system of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), calling it “laughable” adding he was in favour of awarding world ranking points to LIV Golf tournaments.

The new OWGR system, which came into effect on Aug 9 this year, has divided opinions among players and fans.

While it is based on a more scientific base, with detailed calculations like the strength of field and shots gained taken into consideration before every tournament, it is skewed heavily towards the PGA Tour.

“I’m going to be as blunt as I can. I think the OWGR right now is laughable,” said Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion.

Rahm was speaking on the eve of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai which is the flagship, season-ending tournament of the DP World Tour.

The top-50 players in the Race to Dubai have qualified for the US$10 million (S$13.7 million) tournament, and the field includes world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and six other players in the top-25 of the world rankings.

The tournament on the PGA Tour – The RSM Classic – does not have even one top-25 player in its 156-man field.

And yet, the RSM Classic winner will get 38.38 points, while the champion in Dubai will have to be satisfied with just 21.82 points.

Smaller tours have suffered even more.

In the absence of top-ranked players, and the guaranteed points they had in the earlier system, their points have come down to mere fractions, and players have hardly made any move in the world rankings despite multiple wins.

The world rankings are important because the eligibility criteria of all four Majors and the World Golf Championship and invitational events are based on them.

Rahm – who is ranked fifth in the world – did not mince his words when asked about the new OWGR.

“The fact the RSM does not have any of the top-20 in the world and has more points than this event, where we have seven of the top 25, is laughable.”

“I understand what they are trying to do with the depth of field but having the best players in the world automatically makes the tournament better.