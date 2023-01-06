Golf: Spain's Rahm in three-way tie for PGA Tour lead at Kapalua

LOS ANGELES – World No. 5 Jon Rahm finished strong on Thursday to join two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the US PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Morikawa and Spaun were both in the clubhouse at Kapalua on nine-under 64 when Rahm birdied three of his last four holes to join them.

Morikawa had raced up the leaderboard with six straight birdies from the 10th through the 15th.

He finished with nine birdies in all, as did Spaun, who strung together four in a row at the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th.

Rahm followed a birdie bomb at the fourth hole with a 19-foot eagle putt at the fifth.

He was two shots off the lead after birdies at the sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th when he bogeyed the 14th – where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

He responded with a four-foot birdie putt at the 15th, a seven-foot birdie at the 16th and a two-putt birdie at the 18th for his share of the lead.

“I made a lot of good swings out there,” Rahm said, but added he thought his best shot of the day was a 20-foot birdie putt at the 10th.

“After somehow leaving a six-footer short and not hitting my best shots on nine, to come back and make that 20-footer was a big thing.”

Rahm came up a shot behind 2022 tournament winner Cameron Smith, who finished with the lowest 72-hole tournament score in US PGA Tour history with a 34-under total.

“It was a great battle. If we get to that point again, hopefully it’s me and hopefully I end up winning by one,” Rahm added.

Morikawa, winner of the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, has slipped to 11th in the world after a largely unrewarding 2022.