Golf: South Korea's Lee Mi-rim wins ANA Inspiration in playoff

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA (AFP) - South Korea's Lee Mi-rim birdied the first playoff hole to win her first LPGA major title at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday (Sept 13) ahead of Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.

Lee, 29, had earned her spot in the three-way playoff at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, with a chip-in for eagle at the 72nd hole - her third chip-in of the round.

World number 94 Lee carded a five-under par 67 for a 15-under total of 273, while Korda and Henderson, who shared the overnight lead, both posted final-round 69s.