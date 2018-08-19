Golf: South Korea's Ko grabs share of lead in rain-hit Indy LPGA

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - South Korea's Ko Jin-young joined a three-way tie for the lead on Saturday (Aug 18) after wrapping up a second-round six-under 66 in the weather-delayed LPGA tournament in Indianapolis.

Almost half the field returned to the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course to complete the round that was halted for four hours by heavy rains on Friday.

Ko joined South Korean Park Sung-hyun and American Lizette Salas atop the leaderboard on 13-under par through 36 holes.

Park posted a season-best nine-under 63 on Friday when Salas carded a 69.

South Korean Amy Yang was a stroke behind the leaders after a second-round 64 put her at 12-under heading into the third round on Saturday afternoon.

Ko had to play the entire front nine on Saturday and birdied four of her first five holes.

Working with a new caddie this week, the rookie of the year contender said she was just trying to find a rhythm.

"I don't want to try too hard on the course, just I'm really trying to just enjoy it on the course with my new caddie," she said.

Park headed into the final rounds chasing the world number one ranking currently held by Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn.

She can claim the top spot with her third win of the season if Ariya finishes sixth or worse. The Thai star was tied for 10th, four shots off the lead through two rounds.