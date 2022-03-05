Golf: South Korea's Chun In-gee holds slim lead at HSBC Women's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - South Koreans dominated the HSBC Women's World Championship leaderboard on Saturday (March 5), filling the top three spots ahead of Sunday's final round.

Top of the pile was Chun In-gee, who fired a six-under 66 and was on 12-under 204. She was one clear of compatriots Lee6 Jeong-eun (65) and Ko Jin-young (69).

American Danielle Kang, who won the season-opener Tournament of Champions in January, carded a 68 and was joint-fourth on nine-under 207. Joining her are Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (70) of Thailand and South Korean Amy Yang (71).

Defending champion Kim Hyo-joo signed for a 72 and was tied-33rd on two-under 214, the same score as former world No. 1 Lydia Ko.

After rounds of 80 and 79, Singapore's Koh Sock Hwee, the country's sole representative at the US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) tournament, posted a solid 71. She is 14-over 230 for 64th and last place.