Golf: SMBC Singapore Open to return in 2022 with increased US$1.25m purse

SINGAPORE - The SMBC Singapore Open will return in 2022 with an increased prize purse of US$1.25 million (S$1.7 million), up from the US$1 million previously on offer in 2020, the last time it was held.

The Serapong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club will again host the event, which will be held from Jan 20-23.

In a media release on Thursday (Dec 16), event organiser Sportfive said it is "unlikely" spectators will be allowed "but limited hospitality is being planned".

Sportfive said it has been working closely with authorities to ensure that all public health and safety protocols will be followed. More details will be shared later, it added.

The Singapore Open was not held in 2021 due to the pandemic. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be the final event of the 2020-21 Asian Tour season.

Jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation, the Singapore Open will decide who will be crowned the Asian Tour's Order of Merit winner.

Asian Tour commissioner and chief executive officer Cho Minn Thant said: "The tournament has always been popular among players and fans, and we are confident that event organisers and partners are working hard to put together a high-quality event that is safe for all involved."

Ross Tan, president of the Singapore Golf Association, said: "The SMBC Singapore Open has always been a highlight on the local sporting calendar, and organisers have worked with the relevant authorities to create a truly unrivalled experience under the circumstances and in the safest possible manner.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to Singapore and are confident of staging another successful edition of the SMBC Singapore Open."

Andy Johnston, general manager and director of agronomy for Sentosa Golf Club said Serapong, named the best course on the Asian Tour in 2019, was ready for Singapore's premier men's championship.

"Since we last hosted the tournament, we have made many improvements to the Serapong and we are very much looking forward to the players experiencing and enjoying the changes we have made," he said.

The SMBC Singapore Open has attracted some of the top stars of golf, including then-world No. 1 Jordan Spieth in 2016, and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who won the 2018 title.

Organisers said on Wednesday that updates on players who will feature in 2022 will be shared soon.

The last edition of the SMBC Singapore Open saw American Matt Kuchar, the bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games, pull off a stunning comeback in the final round to win the tournament with an 18-under par total, turning the tables on Rio Olympics gold medallist Justin Rose, who finished second, three shots behind.