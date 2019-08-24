Golf: Singapore's Quincy Quek fires 10-under 62 for first Asian Development Tour victory in seven years

SINGAPORE - Golfer Quincy Quek ended a seven year wait for a second Asian Development Tour (ADT) title with a narrow victory at the PGM Northport ADT Championship on Saturday (Aug 24).

The 32-year-old Singaporean won in style too, firing 10 birdies en route to a 10-under 62 and a winning total of 25-under-par 263 at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur.

He finished one shot ahead of overnight leader, Australia's Adam Blyth, who had begun the day with a three shot lead and closed with a 66 but saw Quek birdie the 18th hole to claim a stunning win.

Fiji's Sam Lee (67) was third on 270 with Malaysian Shahriffuddin Ariffin (67) in joint-fourth on 273 alongside American Trevor Simsby (69).

Quek's last ADT victory was the 2012 ICTSI Orchard Golf Championship in the Philippines.

He earned RM39, 375 (S$13,031) for his win in Malaysia and said: "I was rolling the putts pretty well this week. But I came into this round knowing Adam will shoot at least a five (under-par), so I will have to shoot eight (under-par) and more to tie him.

"The goal was to go out and get as many birdies out there. My game was good enough, and once you start rolling in the putts it takes the stress off the rest of my game."

At another ADT event in Indonesia, the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, Singapore's Mardan Mamat let slip a chance to end his own winless drought after losing to South Korean Kim Joo-hyung in a playoff on Saturday.

Mardan, 51, had held a five-shot lead going in to the final round but could only manage a closing round even-par 72 which allowed Kim, who closed with a 67, to catch him.

Both men finished on 18-under 270 at the Damai Indah Golf.

Mardan's last significant win was the 2015 Bangladesh Open.