Golf: Singapore wins bid to stage 2025 World Amateur Team Championships

SINGAPORE - Safety, security, organisational competence, easy transportation and great accommodation.

These five factors helped Singapore win its bid to host the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) on Monday.

At the International Golf Federation (IGF) biennial meeting in Paris, the Republic earned the votes of 84 of the 98 voting members for the right to stage the event after seven other countries were eliminated earlier.

Held biennially, the prestigious WATC consists of two events - the Espirito Santo Trophy (women) and the Eisenhower Trophy (men).

First held in 1958, the championships include up to 72 countries competing in 72 holes of stroke play competition. Each country fields two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.

Singapore Golf Association (SGA) president Tan Chong Huat, who was at the meeting, said: "The SGA will be hosting this prestigious international event for the first time. We would like to thank the International Golf Federation and all national federation members for giving us this opportunity to further our mission to promote the game of golf in Singapore and the region."

Antony Scanlon, executive director of the IGF, underlined that the SGA had a great reputation and experience in hosting successful international amateur golf competitions, adding: "Our athletes are certain to be warmly welcomed and enjoy a fantastic experience in Singapore."

Both events are to be staged at Tanah Merah Country Club's (TMCC) Tampines course. Recognised as one of the premier golf clubs in Asia, TMCC has hosted international tournaments such as the recent Asian Tour events, International Series Singapore and The Singapore International.

Said TMCC chairman Ng Kee Choe: "The hosting of this world-class event will enhance the club's position as a premier club and golf destination in the region. We will spare no efforts to work with the STB and SGA in making this a successful and memorable tournament."

Chaly Mah, chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said: "The 2025 World Amateur Team Championships adds to our calendar of world-class sporting events and further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub."

He added that local golf enthusiasts will not be left out. Besides enjoying the action, they can also take part in golfing clinics and seminars.

The IGF comprises 150 member federations, from 147 countries, representing more than 66.5 million people who play golf.

Morocco will host the 2027 event while the 2023 championships will be held in Dubai.