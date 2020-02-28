Golf: Singapore to host this year's World Amateur Team Championships

SINGAPORE - The Republic will host the World Amateur Team Championships for the first time in October, with the biennial golf competition relocating from Hong Kong to Singapore.

The women's and men's tournaments will take place from Oct 14-17 and Oct 21-24 respectively.

The tournaments will be held at Tanah Merah Country Club and Sentosa Golf Club.

Organisers decided to move this year's edition "as a precaution due to the continued uncertainty in Hong Kong", said a press statement by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) on Friday (Feb 28).

The International Golf Federation's executive director Antony Scanlon said: "We appreciate the SGA's willingness to host the Championships and its efforts in securing government and local support to enable this to happen on the same dates as scheduled. At the same time, we want to acknowledge and thank the HKGA (Hong Kong Golf Association) for all the work it did and its understanding for the decision that we have made.

"We look forward to the opportunity to hold the Team Championships in Hong Kong at a future date and will be inviting the HKGA to submit a proposal for staging the 2024 edition."

HKGA president Kenneth Lam acknowledged the disappointment of relocating the championships, but wished his Singaporean counterparts well in their staging of the event.

SGA president Ross Tan said: "We look forward to warmly welcome all the top amateur golfers and officials from around the world to our island for a great tournament ahead. We also thank Hong Kong Golf Association for their well wishes, and hope that the Championships will return to Hong Kong soon."

The Singapore Tourism Board's director of sports Ong Ling Lee noted that the event "further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub".

Sport Singapore's head of partnerships (major events & industry development) Galastein Tan added: "While we remain committed to deliver a world-class experience for the participants, the health and safety of everyone is our top-most priority. We are aware that the situation is dynamic and will continue to remain vigilant, with measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of those involved."