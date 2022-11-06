Golf: Singapore to host 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

SINGAPORE - The fifth edition of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship will be held in Singapore from March 9-12, 2023.

Organisers the R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) also announced that the New Course at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) would stage the annual event.

The fourth edition of the region’s premier women’s championship at the Siam Country Club in Thailand concluded on Sunday.

But the R&A and the APGC noted that it would revert to its preferred March slot from 2023, following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WAAP was developed by the R&A and the APGC to unearth emerging talent and provide a route for Asia’s elite women amateurs to the international stage, a role Tan Chong Huat, president of the Singapore Golf Association, noted was “vital” in the development of women’s golf in the region.

The tournament is a valuable launchpad, with the winner earning an exemption to compete in three Majors – the AIG Women’s Open, The Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship. In addition, they will be invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Hana Financial Group Championship.



Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We established this championship to give the top women’s players the chance to excel and progress toward the professional game. We have undoubtedly succeeded when you look at the success of Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit and world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul among others.”

Japanese-Filipino Saso, 21, is the reigning Asian Games champion and won the US Women’s Open in 2021, her first Major title.

Thailand’s Patty, 23, is also a Major winner, having claimed the 2021 ANA Inspiration title. She was named the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year for the LPGA Tour in the same year.

Atthaya, 19, who won the inaugural WAAP title in Singapore in 2018 and now plays on the LPGA Tour, became world No. 1 on Oct 31.

SICC captain Ivan Chua said the club was delighted to host the premier women’s amateur championship in the region.

“Nurturing and giving back to the golfing community is an important objective of SICC,” he said. “The club supports Singapore sports Vision 2030, which aims to build partnerships among the various stakeholders in Singapore sports, aid the development of talented athletes and help them compete on the world stage.”

He added that the New Course, which opened only in July 2021, “has already established itself as one of the leading courses in Singapore and the region”. “Holding this championship here validates the quality of the course and I can’t wait until next March to showcase our best to the world.”