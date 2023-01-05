Golf: Singapore’s Jesse Yap does it again at SPGA event

Jesse Yap shot a third-round one-under 71 for a 214 total. PHOTO: JESSEYAP.GOLF/INSTAGRAM

Godfrey Robert

Updated
41 min ago
Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE – Jesse Yap continued his winning form in the Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association (SPGA) championships with a one-shot win at Batam’s Palm Spring course on Thursday.

Yap, winner of the last event at Warren Golf and Country Club two months ago, shot a third-round one-under 71 for a 214 total to edge out Koh Dengshan, who fired the final day’s best round of 70. Yap won $2,200.

SPGA president M Murugiah was an easy winner in the senior section with a five-shot triumph on 224 for a $2,000 cheque.

Scores

Professionals: 214: Jesse Yap 76-67-71, 215: Koh Dengshan 73-72-70, 216: Marc Ong 72-73-71, 217: Abdul Hadi Uda Thith 74-72-71. 222, Marc Kawasoe 80-67-75, 223: Mardan Mamat 78-71-74

Seniors: 224: M Murugiah 78-69-77, 229: Elekson 81-76-72, 232: Kenny Kim 78-77-77, Gary Kwek 81-76-75, 234: Chang Ren Chiat 78-77-79

Amateurs: 247: Azharrudin Binaziz 83-82-82, 253: Dean Ju 90-79-84, 254: Mark Oh 86-86-82

