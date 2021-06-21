Golf: Singapore Junior Development Tour Championship tees off with 72 amateurs

SINGAPORE - A golf swing often requires perfect timing and for the CarTimes Singapore Junior Development Tour (SJDT) Championship, that is exactly what it got.

With Monday (June 21) allowing for further easing of Covid-19 measures under phase three (heightened alert), 72 amateurs were able to tee off at Laguna National's Masters course for the two-day tournament.

The event, sanctioned by Sport Singapore and the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), is also recognised by the World Amateur Golf Rank (WAGR), Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS) and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

Event organisers LLD Sports Management and Development said the competition would be "strictly" policed to ensure participants complied with the safe distancing regulations.

Its founder and managing director Lyn Yeo, 58, noted more volunteers were recruited to "ensure that the flights of players would be segregated and prevent intermingling between groups".

She added the 20 event volunteers were mostly vaccinated, as an additional precaution, while parents of the players were not allowed on the course to reduce the risk of crowding.

Kevin Kwee, 51, executive director of Laguna, added: "Junior golfers, or athletes, have a very tight window. They need to compete as much as possible to further their development. We're very pleased to be able to allow all these golfers a chance to compete."

The tournament was previously scheduled for May 31. CarTimes Automotive committed $20,000 as title sponsors and "a small percentage of their proceeds for every car they sell going forward" to the SJDT program.

National playerShannon Tan, 17, shot a one-under 71 to lead the girls' Under-18 category by four shots from Hailey Loh.

The winner will qualify for the Singapore Ladies Masters Championship, to be held in December. That is a professional event held under the China LPGA.

Shannon, who is ranked 227th under the WAGR, said: "It's good to have competitions, as it's something to aim towards and look forward to.

"We're all happy that the tournament was able to proceed."