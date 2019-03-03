Golf: Singapore golfer Amanda Tan recognises importance of mental game as she reflects on HSBC experience

SINGAPORE - If there's one thing Singapore golfer Amanda Tan learnt at the HSBC Women's World Championship this week, it is to keep her emotions in check and focus on playing good golf.

The 20-year-old had high hopes entering the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour tournament after topping the regional qualifiers with a two-under 142 total at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.

But, teeing off with the world's top women golfers, nerves got the better of her as she struggled to break par in all four rounds.

However, after shooting 83 and 84 in the first two rounds, Tan regrouped during the weekend and fired a 79 in the third round on Saturday.

And she ended on a high on Sunday (March 3) when she shot three birdies against six bogeys and a double-bogey for a five-over 77 - her best round of the tournament - to finish last in the field with a 35-over 323 total.

"Overall, I think I've learnt so much more than I can dwell on this week. It was a bad week for me, but I'm looking forward to putting what I learnt this week into the rest of the year," said Tan, who earned US$3,934 (S$5,330) in her third appearance at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

"Mentally, I learnt how to deal with myself on the course. For the first two days, I didn't do too well on that. On Saturday, I thought that I played a lot better, but my putter just didn't work. So, I have to get stronger mentally and improve on my putting," added Tan, who will be playing on the China LPGA Tour for the rest of the year.

Tan, who turned professional in 2017, is aiming to qualify for more tours in the future.

"I am trying to get the tour card for Japan and probably even the LPGA Tour," she said.