Golf: Singapore Golf Association launches high-performance training centre at Laguna

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Golf Association (SGA) on Friday (March 29) launched its first high-performance training centre at Laguna National Golf and Country Club.

The choice of the Simei club as the training venue highlights Laguna's commitment to supporting the Republic's most talented golfers.

The SGA high-performance training centre will be the home base for SGA's national, development and junior squad golfers, in addition to the current stable of professionals under the SGA Rookie Professional Programme.

The centre will be based at the Laguna National Practice Facility which includes a full-length professional driving range and short-game practice facilities.

The centre will also include a training room which will comprise the office of the national coach, a contemporary gym and a study area.

"Since the start of our High-Performance Programme, we have envisioned to provide a more holistic training environment for our national golfers," said SGA general manager Jerome Ng.

"We are glad to have gotten the support from all the golf clubs thus far and will continue to do so. Having Laguna as the home of our training centre is a great privilege and we look forward to value add our partnership."

Earlier this year, the SGA hired renowned Australian coach Matt Ballard with the goal of pursuing excellence in national and junior golf.

Kevin Kwee, Laguna's executive director said: "Since its inauguration 25 years ago, Laguna National has always prided itself in making a significant contribution to golf development.

"For that reason, we're pleased to be able to offer Singapore's most promising golfing prospects, at both amateur and professional level, the chance to hone their skills at our outstanding teaching and practice facility and on our two award-winning courses."