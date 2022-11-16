Golf: SICC’s Bukit wins World Golf Awards’ Best Course in Singapore gong

SINGAPORE – Prior to the emergence of Sentosa Golf Club and Tanah Merah Country Club, it used to be THE course for major international tournaments like the historic Singapore Open Golf Championships.

Those were the days from the 1960s to 80s, when golfing fans regularly made the trip down Sime Road to watch the world’s leading golfers for a host of major events.

Singapore Island Country Club’s Bukit Course staged the inaugural Singapore Open in 1961 and since then has showcased “golfing greats” such as five-time British Open winner Peter Thomson, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Vijay Singh.

The Bukit Course, which celebrates its centennial in two years’ time, added another accolade to its list of honours by winning the Best Golf Course in Singapore kudos at the World Golf Awards (WGA) 2022.

At the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the WGA recognised Bukit from a vote tally received from professionals in the golf travel and tourism industries as well as golf tourism consumers.

Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course again won a WGA award when it was named Asia’s Best Golf Course, following its highest ranking of No. 55 in Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Golf Course in mid-year.

The Bukit course, which skirts parts of the MacRitchie Reservoir, has played host to numerous international tournaments including the 1969 World Cup, the 1993 Johnnie Walker Classic, Rolex Masters (1973 to 1998), at least 28 Singapore Opens (1962 to 1995) and the Inaugural Caltex Singapore Masters in 2001.

Despite its modest footprint — playing at just under 6,200m from the tips — the Bukit Course, with its large mature trees, gentle hills, and sloping fairways, makes for one of the few true traditional classic parkland layouts.

It boasts more than 2,500 fully-grown trees of more than 100 varieties, and is home to diverse wildlife, including smooth coated otters, pangolins, prolific bird life and families of indigenous long-tailed macaques.

The Bukit Course has also been awarded the coveted GEO Certified status and joins an illustrious group of global golf clubs leading the way in accelerating sustainable practices.