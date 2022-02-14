Golf: Scottie Scheffler wins playoff at Phoenix Open for first PGA Tour win

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA (REUTERS) - Scottie Scheffler rolled in a 26-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale and won his first title on the PGA Tour after Patrick Cantlay missed his chance to extend the contest.

Scheffler landed his tee shot on that hole in a bunker right of the fairway, but he rescued himself with a second shot that found the green and set up a straight, uphill putt.

The 25-year-old Texan was ranked 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking this week and played for the victorious American team at last year's Ryder Cup, beating Spanish star Jon Rahm in the singles. But a PGA Tour win was missing from his resume until Sunday, when he drew the plaudits of an enthusiastic TPC Scottsdale crowd.

"Such a great place," he said on the CBS broadcast, his wife by his side. "Such a fun week and I'm very pleased."

Scheffler and Cantlay each shot five-under 67s in their final round and finished at 16-under 268.

Scheffler had charged up the leaderboard with four birdies in his final six holes.

Both players missed birdie putts at the par-four 18th hole to get to 17 under, so they replayed No. 18 three times before a winner was decided.

"Patrick is obviously a phenomenal player, and I knew one of us was going to have to make a birdie," Scheffler said. "Par wasn't going to do it. This is a really hard tee ball for me. It's hard for me to get it in play, so I knew if I had an opportunity, I really had to take advantage of it."

Three others fell one shot shy of the playoff. Sahith Theegala, the 54-hole leader in search of his first Tour victory, carded a final-round 70 and went 15 under for the week for a share of third. His tee shot at the short par-four 17th hole bounced left of the green into the water, leading to a costly bogey.

"I thought I hit a great shot on No. 17," Theegala said. "It was cutting. As long as it's another yard right, I think that's perfect. Kick straight and it's good. Kicked left into the water there."

"But definitely proud of the way I played this week," the PGA Tour rookie added.

Xander Schauffele (68) and Brooks Koepka (69) also tied for third at 15 under.

Koepka posted a colourful back nine, with bogeys at Nos. 10 and 16 and birdies at Nos. 11, 13, 15 and 17.