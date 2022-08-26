Golf: Scottie Scheffler fires 65 to seize five-shot lead at Tour Championship

WASHINGTON (AFP) - World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler birdied the last three holes to grab a five-stroke lead after the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Thursday (Aug 25).

The 26-year-old American began the day at 10 under par with a two-shot edge under a staggered start scoring system based on season points.

The Masters champion stretched his advantage by firing a five-under 65 at East Lake in Atlanta, sparked by birdie putts of just over 14 feet at the 16th, 11 feet at the 17th and a tap-in at the par-five 18th after driving the green in two.

"I felt like I played well all day and I was only two under, so to get those last three birdies at the end was icing on the cake," he said. "I played pretty solid. That's always a good way to finish off the round."

Scheffler, who had not won a PGA Tour title when the year began, won four in two months, capped by his first Major title at Augusta National and could cap an incredible season by taking the US$18 million (S$25 million) FedEx Cup playoff crown.

Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympics winner, was second on 10-under after shooting 66. Schauffele began his round on six-under, four back of Schauffele.

"It's easy to get ahead of yourself," Schauffele said. "It's a stressful place to play if you're not on top of your game. I'm just trying to piece some things together for Sunday."

US Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick of England was third on nine-under after matching Chile's Joaquin Niemann for the day's low round with a 64. The British star closed with an eagle putt from just inside 13 feet to a bogey-free day six shots adrift.

"Bogey-free rounds are pretty much my favourite," Fitzpatrick said. "A great day. Definitely felt comfortable out there."

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who began on eight-under only two behind Scheffler, managed a 70 thanks to a 22-foot eagle putt at the 18th to share fourth overall on eight-under with Niemann.

The top 30 players in season points qualified for the final playoff showdown, Scheffler starting with an edge on the field thanks to his top performance all season.

"For me, I'm just approaching this as a four-day event and not really looking at the strokes," he said. "I'm looking at who is in the lead. Just going out there and plodding along is going to be best for me. I don't think looking at the lead is going to help.

"Five-shot lead, but it's only round one. There's still a lot of golf left to play."

Scheffler sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the third hole, then drove the green in two at the par-five sixth and made an eagle putt from just outside 16 feet. He missed the green at the par-three ninth and made a bogey, but at the turn still led the field by five.