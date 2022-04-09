Golf: Scheffler opens up five-shot Masters lead; Woods battles to 74 and makes cut

AUGUSTA (REUTERS) - It's shaping up to be Scottie Scheffler's year.

The 25-year-old had not won on the PGA Tour before 2022, when he strung together three wins in two months to soar to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Now Scheffler will sleep on a five-shot lead at the Masters after Friday's (April 8) second round in Augusta, Georgia.

"I feel like I've been very committed to my shots," Scheffler said. "I've done a really good job mentally of just setting up to the shots and accepting hitting bad ones and being fully committed to hitting good ones.

"For me I've prepared for a long time to be in moments like this and to win golf tournaments. And like I said at the beginning of the week, I've done all the preparation I can do."

He picked up four birdies on the back nine on his way to a 5-under 67 that moved him to eight-under for the tournament. It put him five clear of a four-way tie for second: defending champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Im Sung-jae of South Korea, Shane Lowry of Ireland and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

Schwartzel's 69 stood as the low round in the early wave of golfers as windy conditions led to overall higher scores than in the first round. Im, the first-round leader, and Cameron Smith of Australia, who was in second at four under, came back to the field with rounds of 74

Smith is now tied for sixth at two under with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Kevin Na.

Fifty-two players at Augusta National Golf Club made the cut of four over or better, including Tiger Woods, who dropped from one under to one over with a second-round 74. Woods had an inauspicious start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but birdies at Nos. 8, 10, 13 and 14 helped him make it to the weekend.

It marked Woods' 22nd consecutive made cut at the Masters. He is playing his first official tournament since a single-car accident left him with gruesome leg injuries 14 months ago.

After two bogeys and three birdies over his first 11 holes, Scheffler's key stretch began with a 12-foot birdie at the par-3 12th that put him alone at five under. Despite a wayward second shot at the par-5 13th, he finished Amen Corner with an up-and-down for birdie.

After another birdie at No. 15, Scheffler landed his tee shot at the par-3 16th within five feet for his seventh and final birdie of the day.

Only one other player matched Scheffler's 67: Justin Thomas, who made six birdies and just one bogey to improve on his first-round score by nine shots and move to 1 under, in a tie for 10th.