Golf: Scheffler defends Phoenix Open title to reclaim world No. 1

Scottie Scheffler reacting to his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona, United States. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
22 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PHOENIX – Defending champion Scottie Scheffler outdueled Canada’s Nick Taylor down the back nine Sunday to repeat as PGA Phoenix Open champion and overtake Rory McIlroy for the world No. 1 ranking.

It was the 26-year-old American’s first title since capturing the 2022 Masters and returned him to the rankings summit he surrendered to Northern Ireland’s McIlroy last October.

Scheffler fired a six-under-par 65 in Sunday’s final round to complete 72 holes at TPC Scottsdale on 19-under 265 and defeat Taylor by two strokes for the US$3.6 million (S$4.8 million) top prize and his fifth career PGA title. AFP

More On This Topic
Golf: Scottie Scheffler ‘not thinking much’ of title defence after two-stroke lead at Phoenix Open
Golf: Team Europe’s Ryder Cup stars reminisce their glory days

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top