Golf: Scheffler defends Phoenix Open title to reclaim world No. 1

PHOENIX – Defending champion Scottie Scheffler outdueled Canada’s Nick Taylor down the back nine Sunday to repeat as PGA Phoenix Open champion and overtake Rory McIlroy for the world No. 1 ranking.

It was the 26-year-old American’s first title since capturing the 2022 Masters and returned him to the rankings summit he surrendered to Northern Ireland’s McIlroy last October.

Scheffler fired a six-under-par 65 in Sunday’s final round to complete 72 holes at TPC Scottsdale on 19-under 265 and defeat Taylor by two strokes for the US$3.6 million (S$4.8 million) top prize and his fifth career PGA title. AFP