Golf: Schauffele keeps Travelers lead despite slipping to 67 but knows he needs 'a few more birdies'

(REUTERS) - Xander Schauffele carded his worst round of the tournament on Saturday (June 25) but maintained a one-stroke lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The 28-year-old American fired a three-under 67 in the third round at TPC River Highlands to sit at 17-under 193 heading into Sunday's final round. He opened 63-63 to hold the 36-hole lead.

Schauffele, seeking his sixth career PGA Tour title and first individual strokeplay victory since 2019, leads compatriot Patrick Cantlay (63) by one shot.

Sahith Theegala (64) sits solo third at 14 under, three strokes back, and fellow American Kevin Kisner fired a 66 to drop into fourth place four shots back. Two players - Scot Martin Laird and South Korean Lee Kyung-hoon (both 66) - are tied for fifth, five shots off the lead.

Schauffele turned in a mild card after his whirlwind opening two rounds, putting together four birdies against a bogey.

"A little slow," Schauffele said about his round. "I thought I was pretty steady for the most part... For the most part I knew it wasn't going to be easy to protect a lead, especially when it's five shots and it's easy to get comfortable... So, I got to make a few more birdies tomorrow."

Conversely, Cantlay recorded a bogey-free 63, the low round of the day, in pursuit of his eighth career tour victory. He had seven birdies.

"I thought I played really well today," the 30-year-old said. "I think lowest of the day. No real mistakes. I could have made a few more putts, but all in all it was a great round."

Theegala seeks his first title on tour in his 38th start to become the second rookie winner this season. He turned in an eagle to go with five birdies against one bogey for a career-best, 54-hole score of 196.

"I'm definitely going to be nervous, definitely going to be excited," the 24-year-old said, looking ahead to the final round.

"It's so nice having prior experience kind of being near the top. So I know exactly what to expect. And every single week I'm out here I feel like I'm getting more and more comfortable. So I'm really looking forward to tomorrow."

First-round co-leader Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, a four-time Major champion, shot 72 on Saturday to drop 24 spots into a tie for 31st at six under.