Golf: Schauffele capitalises on Theegala's collapse to win Travelers Championship

NEW YORK (AFP) - Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele birdied the final hole on Sunday (June 26) to win the Travelers Championship, holding off Sahith Theegala for his sixth career US PGA Tour title.

The 28-year-old American fired a two-under 68 to finish on 19-under 261 after 72 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

That was enough to defeat Theegala, who fell from the lead with a closing double bogey, and fellow American J.T. Poston, who shared second on 263.

It marked the first time Schauffele had converted a 54-hole PGA lead into a triumph, but that happened only after Theegala seized the lead with a birdie at the 17th - and then found a bunker off the 18th tee to set up a nightmare finish.

"It's incredible," Schauffele said. "I was looking at birdie just getting into a playoff. I saw a little hiccup for Sahith and I knew I had to get it into the cup."

World No. 15 Schauffele captured his fifth US PGA title in April at the pairs event in New Orleans with pal Patrick Cantlay.

He had not won a solo tour event since the 2019 Tournament of Champions.

US amateur Michael Thorbjornsen fired his second consecutive 66 to finish fourth on 265, the top amateur showing in tournament history.

"It was surreal. It was crazy," he said. "I think it was louder than last week at the US Open. It was special. I felt pretty comfortable out there."

World No. 120 Theegala settled for his best PGA finish, improving on his share of third from February's Phoenix Open.

Dramatic finish

Schauffele and Theegala were deadlocked on 18-under with two holes remaining.

Theegala then sank a birdie putt from just inside 11 feet at 17 to seize the lead at 19-under, pumping his fist in celebration while Schauffele watched stoically from the fairway.

While Schauffele two-putted from 25 feet for par at 17, Theegala found a fairway bunker near a high slope at the par-4 18th and tried to blast out.

Instead, Theegala left the ball in the sand at his feet before punching it out into the fairway with his third shot and pitching to 12 feet from the cup.