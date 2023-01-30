Golf: Ryder Cup winning captain Bjorn headlines Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Classic from Feb 9 to 12 will be headlined by Team Europe’s Ryder Cup winning captain Thomas Bjorn, announced the DP World Tour on Monday.

Bjorn, a former world No. 10 who masterminded Europe’s victory over the United States at Le Golf National in 2018, returns to Singapore for the first time since 2012. He had then finished fourth in the Singapore Open after briefly holding the clubhouse lead.

The Dane has fond memories of Laguna National Golf Resort Club, where he also finished fourth in the Caltex Masters in 2005.

The 51-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to returning to Asia to play golf again. It’s been a few years since we’ve had the opportunity to do so and it’s a part of the world we all enjoy playing in. I have some good memories from my visits to Singapore and I’m excited to return to Laguna National.”

Joining Bjorn at the US$2 million (S$2.6 million) tournament – which returns to Singapore after nine years – is former Ryder Cup teammate Rafa Cabrera Bello, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, as well as China’s Li Haotong and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

Also set to tee it up in Laguna are China’s Wu Ashun, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Malaysia’s Gavin Green, and young amateur stars Ding Wenyi and Ratchanon Chantananuwat.

Green said: “The thought of playing in a DP World Tour event so close to home is really exciting.”

“I know a lot of the Asian members on the DP World Tour are really looking forward to our two weeks in Singapore and Thailand and we hope to see a lot of local support out there.

“I had a great finish to the 2022 season and I’m hopeful that I can rekindle that form at the start of this year.”

Single session tickets for the tournament are available from $25, while a four-day event pass is priced at $80. All tickets are available on Sistic. Entry is free for youths aged under 16 and accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.