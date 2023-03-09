Golf: RWS announced as presenting partner of LIV Golf Singapore

SINGAPORE – Ahead of LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament in Singapore from April 28-30 in 2023, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) was announced as its presenting partner and official hotel on Wednesday.

The Singapore leg will be the fifth of 14 stops on LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule, with top players such as Major champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, in action at the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Featuring 14 tournaments in seven countries, LIV Golf’s concept involves 48 players split into 12 teams of four competing in the team championship alongside the individual championship. Each event is conducted in a three-day, 54-hole format and involves concurrent tee-off timings known as “shotgun starts” across all 18 holes.

LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said: “We are proud to have Resorts World Sentosa as the presenting partner for LIV Golf Singapore. The tournament will bring the world’s best golfers to Asia, a massive market deserving of our sport’s top competition and event experiences.

“The LIV Golf League is changing the game and aligns with RWS’ commitment to introducing world-class entertainment to tourists and locals on the island.”

Since LIV Golf’s formation in 2022, it has been accused of sportswashing Saudi Arabia’s appalling human rights record. LIV Golf is funded by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund, which is reported to have assets of over US$620 billion (S$838.8 billion).

Information for tickets, hospitality packages and pro-am opportunities for April’s tournament are available at LIVGolf.com.