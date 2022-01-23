Golf: Rookies Barjon, Hodges share PGA lead at La Quinta

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Rookies Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges defied blustery winds in the California desert on Saturday (Jan 22) to share the third-round lead in the US PGA Tour American Express, each in search of a first Tour title.

France's Barjon, a 29-year-old ranked 313rd in the world, carded a seven-under 65 and 26-year-old American Lee Hodges, who played alongside him, posted an eight-under 64 as the duo took a one-shot lead on 18-under 198.

American Tom Hoge was a shot back after a 68 for 199, with Ireland's Seamus Power alone in fourth after a 66 for 200.

Barjon and Hodges put on an impressive display on the Stadium Course, the toughest of three in use for the tournament and the one where Sunday's final round will be played.

They teed off on the 10th hole and Barjon nabbed eight birdies with one bogey while Hodges had eight birdies in his bogey-free round.

"Great round," Barjon said. "Started pretty good with four quick birdies and then, yeah, a little bit of a slow down here in the middle six of the 18 holes and then a good finish with some good shots and good putts, so that was exciting."

Barjon and Hodges are friends who have known each other from their days on the Korn Ferry developmental tour and before that the MacKenzie Tour in Canada.

"It was great playing with Lee again for the third day," Barjon said "He played really good the first day, really kind of set the tone by making pretty much everything he looked at on the green."

Six players were tied for fifth on 201 and another four on 202 - a group that included FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay.

Overnight leader Cantlay fired an even-par 72 that included a roller-coaster front nine of four bogeys and three birdies, getting back to level for the day with his only birdie on the back nine at the 16th.