Golf: Rookie Thompson soars to PGA American Express lead with two eagles

LOS ANGELES – Golf is a game of concentration and even more so for a rookie on the PGA Tour like Davis Thompson.

The 23-year-old American said being focused was key as he bagged back-to-back eagles on the way to a two-shot lead on Thursday in the American Express Tournament at La Quinta, California.

Thompson, a graduate of the developmental Korn Ferry Tour, was seven-under through six holes thanks to his eagles at the fifth and sixth on the La Quinta Country Club course.

His 10-under total of 62 put him two clear of five players, a group led by fourth-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm.

“My biggest challenge today was staying present-minded and trying to put one foot in front of the other,” said former top-ranked amateur Thompson, whose two birdies on the back nine included an exclamation point at the 18th.

“Your mind definitely starts to wander a little bit. But I played enough rounds where I try to teach myself over and over you can’t get ahead of yourself.”

Thompson already had three birdies under his belt when he eagled the par-five fifth.

He missed the green at the par-five sixth but chipped in for another eagle, becoming the first player to eagle consecutive holes in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since Shane Lowry in the third round of the 2022 Open Championship.

He added a birdie at the ninth to make the turn at eight-under.

Thompson, who has made 19 starts on the PGA Tour as an amateur and a pro, said he still feels like a rookie – especially at a tournament that features three new courses, including the Nicklaus Tournament course and the Stadium course, to learn.

“You kind of have to play practice rounds pretty fast and kind of figure out what you want to do during the week,” he said.

“But at the same time it kind of goes both ways. You don’t put as much stress on yourself kind of preparing for every course because you’re trying to see every hole.”