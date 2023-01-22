Golf: Rookie Davis Thompson tied for Amex lead with Jon Rahm

LOS ANGELES - If Davis Thompson is going to finish off his first career victory at The American Express in the California desert, the PGA Tour rookie is going to have to overcome one of golf’s best to do it.

Thompson lipped out a birdie putt on the 18th hole on Saturday at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, and will begin Sunday’s final round tied for the lead with Spain’s Jon Rahm at 23-under 193.

“I feel like I don’t have anything to lose in my rookie year, just kind of freewheel it,” Thompson said. “But I’m excited to play with Jon. He’s obviously a top-five player in the world. He’s very good. But I’m excited about the challenge and just looking forward to (Sunday).”

A total of 20 players were at 15 under or better through three rounds of the event that is played on three courses: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

J.T. Poston (66) and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout (62) were tied for third at 19 under. A group tied for fifth at 18 under included Harry Higgs (62), Sam Burns (64), Taylor Montgomery (65) and South Korea’s Tom Kim (67).

Thompson, 23, shot a five-under 67 and remains on top of the leaderboard in his 20th career PGA Tour event.

Rahm, 28, shot a seven-under 65 on Saturday, also on the Stadium Course, and will lean on his experience Sunday as an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Adding to Thompson’s underdog credentials heading into the final round is Rahm’s standing as the No. 4 player in the world. The former world No. 1 is also the tournament’s 2018 champion.

“I’m playing against Jon Rahm; I feel like everybody would pick me as the underdog,” Thompson said. “But, yeah, I mean, I kind of relish that label, I guess. I just try to go out and do my own thing and try to not let anything bother me.”

After five eagles in the first two rounds, he did not have any on Saturday, although he did get off to a hot start with four birdies on the front nine. He had two birdies and a bogey on the back before his lip-out at No. 18, with his putt spinning off the left edge of the cup.

Rahm got into eagle mode with one at the par-five fifth hole. He added four birdies over a red-hot front nine, making the turn at six under on the day. He closed the much tougher back nine with two birdies and a disappointing bogey-four at the 17th hole when he three-putted the island green.

Rahm, who was caught on camera last year criticising the course set-up at The American Express by calling it a “putting contest,” can now win the event he was unable to get a grasp on in 2022.

“If we get this weather again I’m going to have to shoot most likely 66 or lower to have a good chance to win,” said the Spaniard about the warmer temperatures and little to no wind. “But that’s the challenge. The level of talent of this tour is only increasing.”