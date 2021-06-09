Golf: Rickie Fowler fails to qualify for US Open by one stroke

MIAMI (FIELD LEVEL MEDIA REUTERS) - Rickie Fowler will miss his first US Open since 2010 after falling one stroke shy in qualifying on Tuesday (June 8) in Columbus, Ohio.

Fowler finished five under after his 36-hole qualifier was delayed by heavy rain and thunder at the Brookside Golf and Country Club on Monday. Fowler shot rounds of 73 and 66.

Former major champions Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner joined Fowler at 5 under to also miss qualifying for the US Open.

Fowler, ranked No. 87 in the world, was able to play in the PGA Championship on special exemption and finished tied for eighth. He also failed to earn an invitation to the Masters in April for the first time in 11 years. He watched the first round with Tiger Woods.

Fowler is in the field for The Open Championship at Royal St George's next month.

The 121st US Open is June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.