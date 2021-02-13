Golf: Revived Jordan Spieth grabs one-shot edge over Daniel Berger at Pebble Beach halfway mark

(REUTERS) - Jordan Spieth, coming off his best result in nearly a year, holds a one-shot lead at the midway point of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 27-year-old American shot a five-under 67 on Friday (Feb 12) at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California, to sit at 12-under 132. Daniel Berger is second at 11 under after firing a 66 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Sweden's Henrik Norlander holds third place at 10 under after a 70 at Spyglass Hill.

First-round leader Patrick Cantlay (second-round 73 at Spyglass Hill) is tied for fourth at nine under with two Englishmen, Tom Lewis (69 at Spyglass Hill) and Paul Casey (67 at Pebble Beach).

Scotland's Russell Knox is alone in seventh spot at eight under after a 70 at Spyglass Hill, and six players share eighth place at seven under.

Spieth tied for fourth place in the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week. It was his first top-10 finish since he tied for ninth at Pebble Beach in 2020 and his first top-20 result since the Memorial last July.

He had not led after two rounds in a PGA Tour event since the 2017 Northern Trust. He won this tournament in 2017, one of his 11 career PGA Tour victories, but he has not prevailed since capturing the 2017 Open Championship for his third Major.

Spieth, who opened play on Friday on the back nine at Spyglass Hill, was just one under for the day through 12 holes before he birdied four of his last six holes.

"I'm just trying to kind of get more comfortable being towards the top of the leaderboard and kind of feeling those nerves," he said.

"You start to get more comfortable the more often you're there, and these two days playing with or around the lead for at least the back nine yesterday through most of the round today, I felt a lot more comfortable than I did last week, which is a good sign."

Looking ahead to the remaining two rounds, which will be played entirely at the challenging Pebble Beach course, Spieth knows conditions will get rougher as rain and high winds are in the forecast.

"Pebble's going to be mean Pebble, it looks like ... and I look forward to that challenge," he said. "It's going to be fun to go out there and have to hit some kind of different level shots than when we played in the desert last week."

Berger's round included five birdies, a bogey and an eagle on the par-five sixth hole at Pebble Beach, where he holed a 20-yard chip shot from just off the green.

"I think it's hard to have a bad day at Pebble," the American said. "It's one of those courses when you walk you just kind of enjoy it."