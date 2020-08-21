Golf: Reigning champion Shibuno set to miss cut at women's British Open

GLASGOW (REUTERS) - Defending champion Hinako Shibuno suffered a nightmare second round at the women's British Open on Friday (Aug 21) and looks certain to miss the cut after slipping to 12-over for her two rounds.

The 21-year-old Japanese player was blown off course in wet and windy conditions at Troon and carded a 78.

The projected cut is six-over.

Sweden's Dani Holmqvist was sharing the lead on one-under 13 holes of her second round.

Joint leader Sophia Popov of Germany, one of only three players to go under par on Thursday, was set to resume her second round in the later groups.

Overnight leader Amy Olson of the United States was in danger of missing the cut after following up her opening-day 67 with a bogey-strewn 81 as the weather played havoc with scoring.