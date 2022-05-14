Golf: Reigning champ Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Reigning champion Phil Mickelson, who hasn't played since the release of controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, the PGA of America announced on Friday (May 13).

The 51-year-old American left-hander became the oldest major winner in golf history last year when he won the PGA at Kiawah Island for his sixth career major title.

But he has not played since January after his remarks to author Alan Shipnuck supporting the Saudi-backed rival to the US PGA Tour went public in February.

Mickelson, a 45-time US PGA Tour winner, did not play in last month's Masters for the first time since 1994 and is missing the PGA Championship for the first time since he made his debut in 1993.

It's the first year Mickelson has missed two majors since 1993, when he didn't play the US or British Opens.

Had Mickelson played at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he would have faced questions over his role with a Saudi group he called "scary" with a "horrible record on human rights".

Mickelson admitted being willing to overlook issues such as the murder of US journalist Jamal Khashoggi to gain leverage over the US PGA Tour.

"We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship," the PGA of America said in a statement.

"Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

"We wish Phil and Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf."

Mickelson, ranked 58th in the world, issued an apology after his comments were made public, saying his experience with LIV Golf was "very positive" and calling those he worked with "supportive" and "visionaries" even as sponsors dropped him and he began a break saying he would "desperately need some time away."

When, or if, Mickelson returns to PGA events remains unclear.