SINGAPORE - The world was very different the last time Patty Tavatanakit was in Singapore for a golf tournament in February 2018. There was no pandemic and no pressure.

As the metal barricades - for safe distancing - around the Sentosa Golf Club (SGC) practice putting green indicate life in 2021 is much changed, so are the weight of expectations on the 21-year-old as she makes her debut at the HSBC Women's World Championship.