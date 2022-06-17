Golf: Rahm makes a closing birdie at the US Open despite his ball being stolen by kids

BROOKLINE (REUTERS) - Jon Rahm had a solid start to his US Open title defence on Thursday (June 16) but it was not without drama as he needed two balls to finish his closing hole when two kids felt his initial one would make for a nice souvenir.

The Spaniard's tee shot at the par-four 18th sailed way left and when he got to where the ball was marked, it was nowhere to be found as some onlookers figured it was better than anything they could buy from the merchandise tent that lines part of the hole.

"Somebody - I'm pretty sure I know who it was. I recognised the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face," a laughing Rahm told reporters. "I am 100 per cent sure I saw the two kids that stole it."

But he remained calm and was allowed to drop another ball and from there got to take another drop since a grandstand was in his way.

The Spanish world No. 2 then stuck his approach shot to 21 feet and went on to drain the birdie putt for a one-under 69 that left him three shots behind first-round leader Adam Hadwin of Canada.

A clutch of players, among them four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, lie on 67.

"I'm just really happy somebody spotted the ball first. We knew exactly where it was," said Rahm.

"Off the tee, I was comfortable. I was past all the trees. It was downwind, and that's why it kind of took - I wasn't trying to go that far left, but I was trying to take it over the trees and over the bunkers.

"After the free relief, I had 135 yards to the pin, in an area where the rough wasn't that thick. I don't think they expected anybody to hit it there or be around there, so I was able to drop it in an area that was a little downgrain, and I wasn't in jeopardy of carrying the bunker.

"That wasn't really a concern."

'Lost' clubs no deterrent for Englishman

Another player who "lost" his gear - at least for a day - was Callum Tarren, who lies second on a 67.

The unheralded Englishman nearly had to get a new set of clubs for the tournament after they were misplaced by an airline.

The PGA Tour rookie flew into Boston from Toronto on Saturday but his clubs did not make the trip until the next day, which was actually an improvement compared to 2019 when he said they did not arrive until the eve of his first US Open.