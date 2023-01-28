Golf: Rahm closes in on leader Ryder at Torrey Pines

LOS ANGELES – Jon Rahm, chasing a third straight PGA Tour title and a possible return to No. 1 in the world, was eager to pile the pressure on Farmers Insurance Open leader Sam Ryder on Friday.

The Spaniard, ranked third in the world, fired a third-round six-under 66 that featured an eagle and five birdies on the Torrey Pines South Course to move within two strokes of Ryder’s lead.

Ryder, who started the day with a three-shot cushion over Brendan Steele, needed all of his patience on the way to an even par 72 that included an early bogey offset by one birdie and left him on 12-under 204.

Rahm, who started the day eight adrift, said his goal was to “catch up as much as possible”.

After following a birdie at the fourth with a bogey at the fifth, he exploded to pick up five strokes in the space of four holes with birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth and an eagle at the ninth, where he rolled in a 12-foot putt.

“I just kept giving myself pretty much the easiest putts,” Rahm said.

“Then on nine, put it in the fairway and was contender for best shot of the year for me already, which was the second shot into the green. I tattooed that five-wood and ended up having 10 feet for eagle.”

He added a 13-foot birdie at the 15th, but had to battle to save par at the last two holes after finding fairway bunkers at both.

Even with some disappointing shots, Rahm said that he “never really lost composure”.

“I stayed really patient out there and took advantage of the holes I could take advantage of,” said the 28-year-old, who won the first of his nine PGA Tour titles at Torrey Pines in 2017 and captured his first Major on the course in La Jolla, California, at the US Open in 2021.

Rahm, who opened the year with a victory at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and won the American Express in La Quinta, California, last week, is seeking to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three straight PGA Tour starts.

With a victory he could overtake Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy for No. 1 in the world. He could even regain the top ranking with a lower finish, depending on where McIlroy finishes in the Dubai Desert Classic.

Ryder is chasing a first PGA Tour title in his 147th career start. He saw a bevy of birdie chances go begging as he parred the last 12 holes.

“I hit some really good shots, felt like I could have made a couple more putts, but overall all I’m very pleased and starting the day with a lead, ending the day with a lead – pretty satisfied,” he said. AFP