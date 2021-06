With their wood-and-attap home a par-four distance away from the sixth hole of the Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) Old Course, it is only natural that the Poh family took to golf as a pastime.

It was in the 60s and 70s that the family of six brothers and one sister turned this hobby into a passion after having sneaked in past 6.45pm on many occasions to play a couple of rounds before failing light.