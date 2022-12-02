Golf: PGA Tour players should be 'thankful' for LIV, says Spain star Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm thinks all of the animus between LIV and the PGA Tour is a “waste of time.” PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
14 min ago

LONDON – Count Jon Rahm among those who’s thankful for the advent of the LIV Golf Series.

Thanks to the renegade Saudi Arabia-backed circuit, purses on the PGA Tour have gone up precipitously and the Player Impact Program money increased from US$40 million (S$54 million) to US$100 million in one year.

“I think on this side of things we should be thankful that LIV happened,” Rahm said Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful.”

Further, Rahm thinks all of the animus between LIV and the PGA Tour is a “waste of time.” After all, fans are the ones who benefit.

“I just hope ... the animosity goes away,” Rahm said. “I don’t think there needs to be a lawsuit, I don’t think each side needs to be saying anything negative about each other. LIV can do their thing and the PGA Tour can do their thing.

“I just don’t see the whole point of them saying something bad and then the PGA Tour responding in a way. That to me is just a bit of a waste of time. They’re going to do whatever they want and on this side, we’re going to do whatever we want. At the end of the day, I think the fans are coming out on top,” Rahm added.

More On This Topic
Golf: LIV threw a sport into chaos. It also changed it
Golf: Spanish star Rahm blasts world rankings system

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top