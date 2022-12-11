Golf: Park Ji-young wins Hana Financial Group S’pore Women’s Open after rain cancels final round

SINGAPORE – South Korea’s Park Ji-young won the inaugural Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open (SWO) without lifting her club on Sunday, after the third and final round was cancelled due inclement weather.

After Saturday’s second round, the world No. 72 had led the 102-player field at Tanah Merah Country Club with an 11-under 133 total. She was one stroke ahead of compatriots Lee So-young, Park Hyun-kyung and Hong Jung-min.

Ji-young had begun the $1.1 million tournament with a six-under 66 and continued her fine form on Saturday. She returned with an unblemished scorecard after posting a bogey-free 67 to top the leaderboard.

On Sunday morning, only seven groups of players were able to get out on the Tampines Course before play was halted at about 8.15am, before it was announced at about 11.30am that the final round would be cancelled.

The victory in Singapore is Ji-young’s fifth title on the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour. The SWO is the first competition of the 2023 KLPGA season and the first international tournament of the Tour in three years.

The SWO, which is co-sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and the KLPGA, was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The tournament was headlined by Thai world No. 3 Atthaya Thitikul and the field included players such as former world No. 1 Shin Ji-yai. Atthaya finished joint ninth at 137, while Shin was tied 53rd on 143.

Koh Sock Hwee and Shannon Tan were the two Singaporeans to make the cut. They finished joint-28th and joint-53rd respectively.