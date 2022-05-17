Golf: Parents' sacrifice keeps South Korea's Lee hungry for success

PGA TOUR - As the only child, K.H. Lee did not own the latest golf clubs or branded apparel unlike other Korean kids who grew up idolising Tiger Woods or K.J. Choi.

His parents, who operated a restaurant in Seoul, kept aside money they earned to largely fund Lee's passion and dreams in golf that it has kept Lee humble and appreciative of the sacrifices made by his father, Sang Moo and mother, Hea Won Hong.

With Mother's Day being celebrated recently, Lee can't thank his mother enough for running the family business primarily on her own while his father took on the role of driver, chaperon and confidante during his formative golf years.

The 30-year-old Lee successfully defended his title at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas for his second PGA Tour title on Sunday (May 15), leaving him and the Asian golf fraternity excited at the prospects ahead with the PGA Championship, the year's second Major, starting on Thursday.

"It's always exciting to play in a Major and having won for a second time, I think I can handle my emotions better. My game feels like everything is in good shape. I'm up for the challenge," said Lee.

Amidst his growing accomplishments in the United States, Lee acknowledged the journey to attain his American dream has been long and windy, if not bumpy.

"Without my mother, we would not have been able to come this far," said Lee, who finished a career best 31st on the FedExCup points list last season and now sits in 28th place following his latest victory - the second Korean after Im Sung-jae to win on Tour this season.

"She took care of all things. The hardest work was done by my mother alone. Dad and I were better off because we lived together. I thought a lot about how lonely and difficult it must have been for her. So thinking of her hard work makes my heart ache sometimes."

It was only when Lee was much older that he learnt of some of the hardship his mother endured, including sleeping alone in the restaurant as it was too far and sometimes too late to make the commute home after business hours. He also appreciates the fact his folks carried the financial burden without his knowledge.

"Back then, they didn't talk about difficulties at all. I just did what I wanted to do. If there are good things... I mean players buy new clothes when you play golf. So I said 'I'd like to buy too'. It hurts a little I had done that immaturely. If I had known, I wouldn't make them upset. There were times when my mother and father had such a hard time. They just encouraged me to do what I wanted to do."

His mother said she and her husband simply wanted to do what all parents would, which was to provide Lee with every opportunity to excel in life after their son got hooked to golf at age 13.

"There were times when I wished someone was by my side running the restaurant," she said. "The restaurant was for Kyoung-Hoon (K.H.) to do well, so I was able to persevere and get through it."

The older Lee is proud of his son's achievements in the US and also in Asia, where he has won twice each on the Korean circuit and Japan Golf Tour. Sang Moo said K.H. would accept what they could provide as they spent time together at training camps and tournaments both at home and abroad.