Golf: Olesen to face trial on sexual assault charge

LONDON (AFP) - Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen will face trial in Britain after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old - a member of the victorious 2019 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour - appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday (Aug 21), and indicated he will plead not guilty.

Olesen has already been suspended from the European Tour pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

The alleged incidents took place on July 29 when Olesen was returning to his London home on a British Airways flight from Memphis after competing in the St Jude Invitational.

Police arrested him when the plane landed at Heathrow.

He was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Sept 18.