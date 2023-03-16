Golf: New ball limits 'so bad' and 'silly', say PGA Tour players

MIAMI – A move by the R&A and US Golf Association to change balls to limit driving distances was greeted with scorn Wednesday by players at the Valspar Championship.

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas, who defends his PGA Championship title in May at Oak Hill, called it “so bad for the game” while fellow American Sam Burns dubbed it “silly.”

The golf sanctioning bodies aimed the change at elite players to trim driving distances by 14-15 yards, reducing concerns about technology boosting length and potentially rendering some courses obsolete.

The rule, if adopted, would begin in 2026.

“I’m clearly against it,” Thomas said.

To players who have seen the sport grow in a huge way over the past two decades, the move struck a sour note.

“My reaction was disappointed and also not surprised,” Thomas said. “I think the USGA over the years has – in my eyes, it’s harsh, but – made some pretty selfish decisions.

“They definitely, in my mind, have done a lot of things that aren’t for the betterment of the game, although they claim it.

“I don’t understand how it’s growing the game. For them to say in the same sentence that golf is in the best place it’s ever been, everything is great, but... And I’m like, ‘Well, there shouldn’t be a but. You’re trying to create a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.’“

Thomas said that it will hurt that casual players will no longer be able to utilise the same equipment that the top players do in majors.

“To me, it’s just so bad for the game of golf,” Thomas said.

“You can go to the pro shop and buy the same golf ball that I play or Scottie Scheffler plays or whatever.

“But the USGA wants to bring it to a point where that’s not the case... I don’t understand how that’s better for the game of golf. The amount of time, money that these manufacturers have spent trying to create the best product possible and now you’re going to tell them and us that we have to start over.”