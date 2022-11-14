Golf: Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain women’s No. 1 ranking

MIAMI - Nelly Korda fired seven birdies in a six-under par 64 on Sunday to seize victory in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship and return to the top of the world rankings.

She finished at 14-under 196 to earn a one-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson (66), while Allisen Corpuz (69) finished three shots off the lead. Corpuz had a one-shot lead through two rounds after she opened with consecutive 65s.

The tournament was shortened from 72 to 54 holes after Tropical Storm Nicole forced Pelican Golf Club to stay closed Thursday.

Korda’s storming last round saw her defend the title she won last year and lift her first trophy of what has been a tough 2022.

Korda missed much of the first half of the season because of a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

She had taken the last five weeks off after missing back-to-back cuts at the NW Arkansas Championship and the Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

“Honestly, amazing,” said Korda, who will rise from fourth in the world to supplant Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul atop the rankings.

“There has been more down than ups this year, and I think that that’s what makes this so much sweeter to me.”

It will be Korda’s third stint atop the rankings, her two previous runs there totalling 29 weeks.

Belleair in her home state of Florida proved just the place to turn things around.

“I had good memories on this golf course,” Korda said. “I was home. I had the comfort level of my parents being in the crowd, too, which plays a part.”

Korda added that she was “just grateful” to be competing after her health concerns earlier in the year.

The American, who started the day two shots off the lead of Corpuz and surged early with three birdies on the front nine at the first, seventh and eighth.

Her four back-nine birdies included a brace at the 16th and 17th that gave her a two-shot lead over Thompson heading into the 72nd hole.