Golf: Morikawa takes two-shot lead at Kapalua

LOS ANGELES – Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa had the “ohana spirit” to thank as he fired seven birdies in a seven-under 66 on Friday to grab a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

As the wind picked up at Kapalua, the American was the only player in the field to remain bogey-free through 36 holes.

His 16-under second-round total of 130 put him two clear of world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and fellow American J.J. Spaun.

The 25-year-old Californian has family connections to Hawaii and said he felt the local support.

“It’s great. It definitely feels like home. Even though I never lived here. My dad used to come all the time as a kid and grandparents are from here and great grandparents are from here and there’s a long lineage throughout the Hawaii islands for us,” he said.

“It’s nice to kind of feel that family, that ohana spirit around and just have people rooting you on.”

Scheffler, who could regain the world No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with a top-three finish, closed with four straight birdies in his 66 for 14-under 132.

Spaun, who was part of a three-way tie for the lead on Thursday with Morikawa and Jon Rahm, carded a five-under 68.

Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, pulled away early, opening his round with a 19-foot birdie at the first hole.

He added birdies at the third, fourth and fifth to make the turn at 13-under, then drilled a 30-foot birdie putt at the 10th.

After saving par from greenside bunkers at the 12th and 13th, he blasted out of a greenside trap to eight feet at 14th and made that for birdie.

He added a two-putt birdie at the par-five 15th. He was unable to convert an eight-foot birdie chance at 17th and his 30-foot birdie try at 18th lipped out, leaving him one shy of the Plantation Course 36-hole record.

“Pretty solid, made some good putts. Obviously it played a lot harder with kind of the wind, and just the fairways rolling pretty fast, you end up in a lot of spots where you’re just going to end up in the rough,” said Morikawa.