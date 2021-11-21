Golf: Morikawa becomes first American to win European Tour's Race to Dubai

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai title after a late surge took him to victory in the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday (Nov 21) as Rory McIlroy faltered at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course.

Morikawa, who won this year's British Open, finished with a flawless round six-under 66 including six birdies to top the leaderboard at 17-under 271 and win by three shots.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick (66) and Sweden's Alexander Bjork (70) were tied for second.

McIlroy held a one-shot lead going into the final day and looked set to become the first three-times winner of the event but the Northern Irishman made bogeys on the 15th, 16th and 18th holes to close with a 74.

He finished on 276, five shots behind Morikawa.