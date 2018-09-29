Golf: Molinari, Fleetwood on the charge again in foursomes

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AFP) - European star pair Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari stormed into another commanding position in Saturday's (Sept 29) afternoon Ryder Cup foursomes as the hosts sought to build on their 8-4 lead.

Fleetwood and Molinari, who defeated Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed twice in the fourballs at Le Golf National, led the 14-time major champion and partner Bryson DeChambeau 5-up after nine holes.

The duo are on course to become the first couple to go 4-0 in team matches since Larry Nelson and Lanny Wadkins at The Greenbrier in 1979.

The experienced pair of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson held a narrow 1-up edge through 12 over world number one Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in the first of the four matches.

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson appeared on course to stem some of the bleeding for the US, with a 3-up lead on Sergio Garcia and Swedish rookie Alex Noren through 10.

The Americans scrambled to halve the par-3 second despite twice finding the water, as Garcia and Noren also combined for a triple bogey.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the standout pair for the US in a tough opening two days for the holders, wiped out an early two-hole deficit to lead Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter 2-up at the midpoint.

Poulter, who was beaten 2 and 1 alongside Jon Rahm by the same pair in Saturday's morning fourballs, has never lost successive matches at the Ryder Cup - a streak of 20 outings.