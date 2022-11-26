Golf: Mickelson moved on from The Match due to LIV switch, says report

FLORIDA – Phil Mickelson’s decision to leave the PGA Tour for the rival LIV Golf Series has led to him no longer being booked for The Match, the made-for-TV golf event.

The creator and producer of The Match, Bryan Zuriff, told Sports Illustrated the event has moved on from Mickelson, who appeared in the first four contests.

“Phil was a phenomenal partner and he helped build this thing,” Zuriff said in the interview.

“He was really good in this show, but he chose an opportunity and has taken a different path. Our show lives on because people like it.”

“Look, we’re in business with the PGA Tour,” Zuriff continued.

“We’re basically a PGA Tour event. Maybe one day, LIV will figure out their stuff. Then I’ll work with whomever is appropriate.”

Zuriff started The Match after getting to know Mickelson at a Southern California country club. The first event featured Tiger Woods and Mickelson in a head-to-head battle, won by Mickelson.

In his final event, Mickelson paired with Tom Brady to take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in July 2021. DeChambeau also joined LIV Golf this summer.

The next edition of The Match is scheduled for Dec 10, with Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy teaming up to play Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, with the latter three making their debut in the series.

They will play 12 holes under the lights beginning at 6pm at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. REUTERS