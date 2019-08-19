Golf: Mickelson almost misses tee time after hotel 'struck by lightning'

MEDINAH (AFP) - Phil Mickelson said he narrowly avoided missing his final-round tee time for the BMW Championship at Medinah on Sunday (Aug 18) after his hotel room was "struck by lightning".

The five-time Major winner said he had to leave his clubs and clothes behind when his hotel was evacuated.

Mickelson wrote on Twitter: "How's this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lightning, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week).

"I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes."

But the popular left-hander later revealed he would be able to finish the FedEx Cup playoff event, joking his clubs were a "fire retardant".

"EMTs were awesome! I'm going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me."

Mickelson needs more than just luck on the course to reach next week's Tour Championship by finishing in the top 30 of the season's points standings.

After three rounds, the 49-year-old is tied-47th in the 69-man field on four-under for the tournament, 17 shots behind overnight leader Justin Thomas and projected 49th on the points list.