Golf: Michelle Wie is expecting her first child, a girl, this summer

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Golfer Michelle Wie is going to be a mother, and it is a girl.

The American star made the announcement Thursday (Jan 9) on her Instagram account, sharing a picture of herself and husband Jonnie West holding a pair of pink baby shoes.

Another photo shows her dog, Gatsby, sporting a "BIG Brother" T-shirt, and a third shows her holding a pink onesie by Nike.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!!," Wie wrote. "#BabyWest," she added with heart emojis.

Wie, 30, married West, son of NBA legend Jerry West and an executive for the Golden State Warriors, in August.

The five-time LPGA winner has not competed on the LPGA tour since missing the cut by a wide margin in the Women's PGA Championship in June.

She admitted then that she was still struggling with her right wrist after surgery in October of 2018. Later in June she announced that she would take the rest of 2019 off.

There is still no timetable for her return, although it was announced in December that she would serve as a contributor to CBS Sports for several events in 2020, including the Masters.