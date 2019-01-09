Golf: Michelle Wie expects to return in time to defend Singapore title

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Michelle Wie says she is likely to return from right wrist surgery in time to defend her LPGA title at the Feb 28-March 3 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The 29-year-old American has already resumed putting and chipping, posting photos and updates on her Instagram page, and appeared at a promotional event for equipment-maker Callaway last week.

"I cannot wait. I'm so excited to get back out there," Wie said in an LPGA website posting that said she would likely return by Singapore.

"I've been doing my training, doing my workouts every day. I'm just excited to be healthy again and give it my all."

Wie underwent wrist surgery in October to repair a small fracture, bone spurs and a pinched nerve. She played only 16 events in 2018, her fewest since the 2009 campaign.

Last weekend on Instagram, she shared her delight at being able to putt and chip once more.

"Yesterday was the first time hitting putts longer than 4 ft and I have to say it felt REALLY good to make some clutch putts against @erikanderslang @brodiesmith21 in our little putting contest," Wie said. "Let's just say....the competitive juices are really starting to brew inside. Getting antsy to come back but I also realise that I need to be patient with my body."

She later posted a chip shot video, adding: "First day chipping!! Woohooo! I still remember how to hit a chip shot!"

Wie has won five LPGA events, ending a four-year win drought since her 2014 US Women's Open title by capturing her 2018 season opener in Singapore, where she hopes to defend her crown starting February 28.