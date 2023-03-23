Golf: McIlroy supports R&A proposals to limit ball distance

LONDON – Proposals to limit the distance golf balls travel when struck by elite players have received the surprise backing of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

Several players including world No. 2 Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have criticised the Model Local Rule (MLR) proposal outlined last week by golf’s rules makers the R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA).

However, Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, one of the longest hitters in the world, said he supports the move.

“For elite level play, I really like it. I really do,” the world No. 3 told the No Laying Up podcast this week.

“I’m glad in this new proposal that they haven’t touched the recreational golfer. I know that’s a really unpopular opinion among my peers, but I think it’s going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier.

“Especially in this era of parity that we’ve been living in these past couple of decades.”

Average driving distances are around 300 metres on the PGA Tour but many players are well in excess of that, meaning some courses are in danger of becoming obsolete.

Club technology has long come under the microscope but now the R&A and USGA are turning their attention to balls.

The MLR proposal, which could come into force by 2026, would give competition organisers the option to require players to use only balls tested under modified launch conditions.

To meet maximum-distance criteria, golf balls will have to not exceed the current Overall Distance Standard (ODS) limit of 320 yards when struck by a clubhead with a speed of 127mph under laboratory conditions.

McIlroy has voiced his disapproval in the past at measures to curb distance, branding the R&A and USGA’s “Distance Insights Project” aimed at curbing driving distances as a waste of time and money in 2021.

But he now says the game needs to be protected from technological advances.

“Innovation is a part of every sport, it’s a part of every industry,” he said. “But whenever that innovation outgrows the footprint of the game, that’s when I think we have a problem.”

The R&A says that over the last 20 years, average hitting distance has increased by one yard per year.