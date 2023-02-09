Golf: McIlroy says he's playing his best as rowdy Phoenix Open looms

SCOTTSDALE, United States - Top-ranked Rory McIlroy, fresh off a victory in Dubai, says he’s playing the best golf of his career as he prepares to tee off Thursday at the PGA Phoenix Open.

The 33-year-old Northern Ireland star beat Patrick Reed by a stroke two weeks ago for his third career Dubai title, then came home to push his game to a peak level.

“I don’t feel like I’ve ever been as complete of a player as I am right now,” McIlroy said on Wednesday.

“I feel like my base level now is just a little bit higher and a little more consistent.”

World number two Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, and Spain’s third-ranked Jon Rahm, who won two PGA events last month, can overtake McIlroy for the top spot with top-two efforts this week.

“I don’t like being number two,” Scheffler said. “I’d rather be number one.”

But McIlroy says he feels like he’s the world’s top player right now.

“I’m playing well. I feel like consistency-wise, I’ve been as good as I’ve been ever in my career,” McIlroy said.

“If you just look at my statistical categories, there’s no real glaring weaknesses there. I’ve worked really hard on that, to try to become a more well-rounded player. I think the results speak for themselves.”

McIlroy won his past two PGA starts, at last year’s Tour Championship and CJ Cup, and talks about winning 30 more career titles.

“I don’t think I should be up here if I thought my best days weren’t ahead of me. I can’t be... trying to win golf tournaments if I think the glory days are gone,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve won 30-whatever times around the world as a professional. There’s no reason I can’t double that number going forward. I truly believe that.”