Golf: McIlroy comes out on top of bitter rival Reed in Dubai

DUBAI – Rory McIlroy prevailed in a nail-biting finish over Patrick Reed, the man he “prefers not to acknowledge” after a spat between the two, in the rain-delayed US$9 million (S$11.8 million) Dubai Desert Classic on Monday.

“I think mentally today was probably one of the toughest rounds I’ve ever had to play,” McIlroy said immediately after his victory. “It would be really easy to let your emotions get in the way.

“I just had to really concentrate on focusing on myself and forget who was up there (Reed) on the leaderboard, and I did that really, really well. I feel like I showed a lot of mental strength out there today.

“I’m going to enjoy this. This is probably sweeter than it should be or needs to be, but I feel like I’ve still got some stuff to work on. You know, as I said, it’s a great start to the year and a really good foundation to work from.”

It was the first time McIlroy has won the first start of his new season and is his 15th DP World Tour victory in 231 starts.

It was also his third Dubai Desert Classic victory in 13 appearances.

He will remain world No. 1, after Spaniard Jon Rahm failed to win the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour on Saturday.

McIlroy and Reed went into the tournament after a row when Reed reportedly threw a tee towards McIlroy on the practice range in Dubai.

The two have been at odds since McIlroy criticised players, including Reed, who joined the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

McIlroy, who lost this tournament last year on the final hole when his second shot found the water and he ended up making a bogey, had fallen behind Reed after a bogey on the 15th hole.

However, the Northern Irishman made amends with birdies on the 17th and 18th in a round of four-under 68.

McIlroy finished on 19-under, while Reed, starting the day four shots behind the Northern Irishman, made a crucial bogey on the 16th and a par on the drivable par-four 17th hole in his round of 65.